Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Port Clinton

Go
Port Clinton restaurants
Toast

Port Clinton restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Aquarius - 387 W Lake Shore Drive

451 W Lake Shore Drive, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
with seasonal berries, whip cream & powdered sugar
Butter Cake$11.00
Soft buttery cake with an amazing caramelized exterior and a velvety custard filling, topped with natural bean vanilla ice cream and a perfect mixed berry compote,
chocolate or caramel drizzle.
Crab Cakes$19.00
Lump crab cake, topped with honey cream sauce on a citrus ginger slaw
More about Aquarius - 387 W Lake Shore Drive
Banner pic

 

Coffee Express - Port Clinton

128 W 2nd St, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake Pop$3.00
More about Coffee Express - Port Clinton

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Clinton

Cappuccino

Bisque

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Greek Salad

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chai Lattes

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Port Clinton to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Willard

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston