Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Port Clinton

Go
Port Clinton restaurants
Toast

Port Clinton restaurants that serve cappuccino

Consumer pic

 

Farm Stand Cafe & Bar

3350 Northeast Catawba Road, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.75
Espresso, Choice of Steamed Milk, Heavy Foam
More about Farm Stand Cafe & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Coffee Express - 128 W 2nd St

128 W 2nd St, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm. 12oz Cappuccino$3.85
More about Coffee Express - 128 W 2nd St

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Clinton

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Pretzels

Chicken Salad

Bruschetta

Salmon

Cheese Pizza

Bisque

Map

More near Port Clinton to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Willard

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (531 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston