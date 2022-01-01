Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cappuccino in
Port Clinton
/
Port Clinton
/
Cappuccino
Port Clinton restaurants that serve cappuccino
Farm Stand Cafe & Bar
3350 Northeast Catawba Road, Port Clinton
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$4.75
Espresso, Choice of Steamed Milk, Heavy Foam
More about Farm Stand Cafe & Bar
Coffee Express - 128 W 2nd St
128 W 2nd St, Port Clinton
No reviews yet
Sm. 12oz Cappuccino
$3.85
More about Coffee Express - 128 W 2nd St
Browse other tasty dishes in Port Clinton
Cheeseburgers
Nachos
Pretzels
Chicken Salad
Bruschetta
Salmon
Cheese Pizza
Bisque
More near Port Clinton to explore
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Perrysburg
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Oberlin
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sylvania
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Rossford
No reviews yet
Willard
No reviews yet
Holland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Findlay
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(272 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(166 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(531 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston