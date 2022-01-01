Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Port Clinton

Port Clinton restaurants
Port Clinton restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Orchard Bar & Table

3266 NE Catawba Rd, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chili Salmon$29.00
Seared Faroe Island Filet with Thai-Chili Glaze, Forbidden Black Rice & Haricot Verts
More about Orchard Bar & Table
The Brickhouse image

 

The Brickhouse

111 Madison Street, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$7.00
Our award winning beef chili served with tortilla chips, add red onions and jalapenos at no charge. Sour cream or cheddar cheese can be added for 75 cents each.
More about The Brickhouse
Item pic

 

McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub

101 Madison Street, Port Clinton

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$6.50
More about McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub

