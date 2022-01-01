Fish and chips in Port Clinton
Port Clinton restaurants that serve fish and chips
Orchard Bar & Table
3266 NE Catawba Rd, Port Clinton
|Lake Erie Fish & Chips
|$28.00
Hand-Breaded Lake Erie Walleye Fillets, Served with Truffle Fries and House Tartar Sauce
McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
101 Madison Street, Port Clinton
|Fish N' Chips Basket
|$18.50
Jumbo whitefish beer battered and served atop McCarthy’s homemade chips with slaw and tarter.