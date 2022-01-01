Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Port Clinton

Port Clinton restaurants
Port Clinton restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Orchard Bar & Table

3266 NE Catawba Rd, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lake Erie Fish & Chips$28.00
Hand-Breaded Lake Erie Walleye Fillets, Served with Truffle Fries and House Tartar Sauce
More about Orchard Bar & Table
Item pic

 

McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub

101 Madison Street, Port Clinton

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish N' Chips Basket$18.50
Jumbo whitefish beer battered and served atop McCarthy’s homemade chips with slaw and tarter.
More about McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
Item pic

 

Twin Oast Brewing

3630 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton

Avg 4.6 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$17.00
battered lake erie walleye | belgian fries | haus tartar
More about Twin Oast Brewing

