Lobsters in Port Clinton
Port Clinton restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table
3266 NE Catawba Rd, Port Clinton
|Shrimp & Lobster Roll
|$29.00
|Lobster Risotto
|$9.00
|Lobster Bisque
|$15.00
Maine Lobster Claw, Sherry Cream
More about Jolly Roger Seafood House
Jolly Roger Seafood House
1715 E Perry St., Port Clinton
|Lobster Platter
|$23.99
Two lobster rolls, served with french fries and coleslaw.
|Lobster Rolls
|$20.99
Two lobster rolls on a toasted roll.
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.99
One bowl of our hot lobster bisque with a bag of oyster crackers.