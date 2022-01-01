Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Port Clinton

Port Clinton restaurants
Port Clinton restaurants that serve lobsters

Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table

3266 NE Catawba Rd, Port Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Lobster Roll$29.00
Lobster Risotto$9.00
Lobster Bisque$15.00
Maine Lobster Claw, Sherry Cream
More about Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table
Jolly Roger Seafood House

1715 E Perry St., Port Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Platter$23.99
Two lobster rolls, served with french fries and coleslaw.
Lobster Rolls$20.99
Two lobster rolls on a toasted roll.
Lobster Bisque$7.99
One bowl of our hot lobster bisque with a bag of oyster crackers.
More about Jolly Roger Seafood House

