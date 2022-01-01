Nachos in Port Clinton
Port Clinton restaurants that serve nachos
The Brickhouse
111 Madison Street, Port Clinton
|Nachos
|$15.00
Topped with beef or chicken, melted cheese, and queso. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
101 Madison Street, Port Clinton
|Irish Nachos
|$14.00
A delicious meeting of the minds, McCarthy’s chips topped with chopped corned beef and smothered in melted cheese, tomatoes and scallions