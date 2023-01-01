Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Port Clinton

Port Clinton restaurants
Port Clinton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Jolly Roger Seafood House image

 

Jolly Roger Seafood House

1715 E Perry St., Port Clinton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.00
One taco with three pieces of fried shrimp with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce wrapped in a flour soft shell.
Shrimp Taco Pltter$11.99
Two tacos both with three pieces of fried shrimp with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce all wrapped in a flour soft shell. Served with french fries and coleslaw.
Shrimp Tacos (2)$8.99
Two tacos both with three pieces of fried shrimp with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce all wrapped in a flour soft shell.
More about Jolly Roger Seafood House
Twin Oast Brewing image

 

Twin Oast Brewing

3630 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton

Avg 4.6 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hazy shrimp tacos$16.00
Pan-seared shrimp, sliced red pepper, mango and pineapple salsa, served with lime
More about Twin Oast Brewing

