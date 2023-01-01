Shrimp tacos in Port Clinton
Port Clinton restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Jolly Roger Seafood House
Jolly Roger Seafood House
1715 E Perry St., Port Clinton
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
One taco with three pieces of fried shrimp with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce wrapped in a flour soft shell.
|Shrimp Taco Pltter
|$11.99
Two tacos both with three pieces of fried shrimp with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce all wrapped in a flour soft shell. Served with french fries and coleslaw.
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$8.99
Two tacos both with three pieces of fried shrimp with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce all wrapped in a flour soft shell.