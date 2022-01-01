Tacos in Port Clinton
Port Clinton restaurants that serve tacos
Farm Stand Cafe & Bar
3350 Northeast Catawba Road, Port Clinton
|Perch Taco
|$19.00
Three Lightly-Breaded Perch Fillets on Flour Tortillas with Lettuce, Tomato, & Cajun Tarter
Twin Oast Brewing
3630 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
chopped sous vide brisket | jalapeno lime crema | pico de gallo | pickled red onion
|BBQ "Brisket Taco"
|$16.00
sriracha bbq | four cheese blend | sous vide brisket | jalapeno crema | pico de gallo
|DJ's Perch Tacos
|$16.50
lake perch | dj’s perch sauce | shredded red cabbage | scallions | shredded colby jack | slightly spicy, highly addictive!