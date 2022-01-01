Port Deposit restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Backfin Blues Bar & Grill
19 S Main St, Port Deposit
Popular items
Shrimp Mac & Cheese
$15.00
Baby bluefoot shrimp & cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy bechamel sauce & finished with a butter crumb topping
Large House Salad
$9.00
Arcadian mix, mandarin oranges, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles & Champagne vinaigrette.
Fish & Chips
$25.00
Cajun beer battered Nordic cod & French fries with your choice of sauce- cocktail, tartar, lemon-wasabi-sriracha aioli; (1 Side)
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Granite Run Taproom
26 South Main St, Port Deposit
Popular items
Wings
$13.00
Slow smoked wings that are fried up to order. Never frozen or breaded
Fried Avocado BLT
$13.00
Fried avocado + bacon + lettuce + tomato + Old Bay aioli + toasted sour dough
Big Pretzel
$17.00
A monster 2lb pretzel. Perfect for a group. Served with house made beer cheese, whipped cinnamon creme, and honey mustard