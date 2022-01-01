Port Deposit restaurants you'll love

Port Deposit restaurants
Toast
  Port Deposit

Port Deposit's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Must-try Port Deposit restaurants

Backfin Blues Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Backfin Blues Bar & Grill

19 S Main St, Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (1648 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Mac & Cheese$15.00
Baby bluefoot shrimp & cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy bechamel sauce & finished with a butter crumb topping
Large House Salad$9.00
Arcadian mix, mandarin oranges, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles & Champagne vinaigrette.
Fish & Chips$25.00
Cajun beer battered Nordic cod & French fries with your choice of sauce- cocktail, tartar, lemon-wasabi-sriracha aioli; (1 Side)
More about Backfin Blues Bar & Grill
Granite Run Taproom image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Granite Run Taproom

26 South Main St, Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.00
Slow smoked wings that are fried up to order. Never frozen or breaded
Fried Avocado BLT$13.00
Fried avocado + bacon + lettuce + tomato + Old Bay aioli + toasted sour dough
Big Pretzel$17.00
A monster 2lb pretzel. Perfect for a group. Served with house made beer cheese, whipped cinnamon creme, and honey mustard
More about Granite Run Taproom
Lee's Landing image

 

Lee's Landing

600 Rowland Dr, Port Deposit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Test Item$1.00
More about Lee's Landing

Mac And Cheese

