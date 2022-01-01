Port Deposit bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Port Deposit
More about Backfin Blues Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Backfin Blues Bar & Grill
19 S Main St, Port Deposit
|Popular items
|Kids Tempura Shrimp
|$13.00
Tempura battered jumbo shrimp served with your choice of two sides & sauce
|Bowl Cream of Mushroom
|$8.00
Chef Bob's famous cream of mushroom soup!
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$8.00
Our rich & creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
More about Granite Run Taproom
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Granite Run Taproom
26 South Main St, Port Deposit
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.00
Slow smoked wings that are fried up to order. Never frozen or breaded
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Served with choice of fries or tater tots
|Gourmet Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
Gourmet blend of pepper jack and swiss cheese, chopped bacon, and cajun caramelized onions on grilled sour dough bread