Port Deposit bars & lounges you'll love

Backfin Blues Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Backfin Blues Bar & Grill

19 S Main St, Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (1648 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Tempura Shrimp$13.00
Tempura battered jumbo shrimp served with your choice of two sides & sauce
Bowl Cream of Mushroom$8.00
Chef Bob's famous cream of mushroom soup!
Bowl Lobster Bisque$8.00
Our rich & creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
Granite Run Taproom image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Granite Run Taproom

26 South Main St, Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$13.00
Slow smoked wings that are fried up to order. Never frozen or breaded
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Served with choice of fries or tater tots
Gourmet Grilled Cheese$12.00
Gourmet blend of pepper jack and swiss cheese, chopped bacon, and cajun caramelized onions on grilled sour dough bread
Lee's Landing image

 

Lee's Landing

600 Rowland Dr, Port Deposit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Test Item$1.00
