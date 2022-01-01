Go
Toast

Port Edward Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

20 West Algonquin Road • $$

Avg 3 (420 reviews)

Popular Items

Sailor's Seafood Salad$16.00
Jumbo shrimp, crab, tomatoes,
black olives, swiss, cheddar, and a
hard boiled egg piled high on a bed of
house mixed greens.
French Fries$3.25
The Port Burger$14.00
Certified Angus beef, lettuce, tomato
and onion on a classic toasted bun.
Swordfish$28.50
Saturday 12 oz Prime Rib$27.99
12oz Cut of Slow Roasted Prime Rib Served Mashed Potatoes
Calamari$13.50
Flash fried and served with our chef ’s
special magic sauce.
Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms$10.50
A blend of Cod, Shrimp, Surimi Crab, and stuffing. A favorite for over 45 years!
Thursday Walleye Fish Fry$22.00
Crispy Beer Battered Walleye Served with Coleslaw & Fries
Long Island Oysters (Chilled)$17.00
Served on the half shell.
Port Platter$27.00
TNT Shrimp, Calamari,
and Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 West Algonquin Road

Algonquin IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cucina Bella

No reviews yet

Cucina Bella, an award winning Italian Restaurant located in
the heart of Downtown Algonquin,
offers authentic Italian cuisine accompanied by a vast selection of wine and desserts.
Combining creative dishes and serving "just like Nonna" recipes,
Cucina Bella enhances the true Italian dining experience that has earned the
award-winning titles.
With an open kitchen, adorned by brick walls and stained glass it creates a cozy feeling that welcomes family and friends.

Bullseye Pub & Eatery

No reviews yet

We specialize in providing the right mix of atmosphere, food choice, and fun for any occasion. We have a custom built bar, comfortable tables, and the newest dart venue in the area. We hope to serve you for lunch, happy hour, or a full dinner for the family. Stop in for a great time and great food.

Algonquin Sub Shop

No reviews yet

Hours this week. Monday -Friday 11:00-5:00

Montarra Grill

No reviews yet

A hidden gem of the Northwest Suburbs. Come enjoy downtown dining without the drive!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston