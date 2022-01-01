Port Huron restaurants you'll love

Lynch's Irish Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Lynch's Irish Tavern

210 Huron Ave., Port Huron

Avg 4.2 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben Egg Rolls$8.99
Shredded corned beef, sauerkraut
and Swiss wrapped in a won ton then
fried until golden brown
Full Fish & Chips$15.99
Lightly beer battered cod with a side of our house made chips.
Chicken Wing Dinner$11.99
10 fresh chicken wings coated with your choice of our signature sauces and our house made chips.
Tullamore Dew Sauce
Traditional Barbeque
Sweet Garlic Pepper
Buffalo
More about Lynch's Irish Tavern
Nicky D's image

 

Nicky D's

1209 Military Street, Port Huron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coney Island$2.35
6 Sliders$9.99
12 Sliders$20.85
More about Nicky D's
mancinos pizza and grinders image

 

mancinos pizza and grinders

3540 Pine Grove Avenue, Port Huron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
STEAK$16.15
Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
TURKEY$13.95
Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
CHICKEN CLUB$15.65
Marinated chicken Breast, Sliced Bacon, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese with Ranch
More about mancinos pizza and grinders
Restaurant banner

 

Maria's Downtown Cafe

502 Huron Ave, Port Huron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Maria's Downtown Cafe
