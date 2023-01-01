Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Port Huron

Go
Port Huron restaurants
Toast

Port Huron restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Bootleggers Axe Co - 402 Quay Street

402 Quay Street, Port Huron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Satay Salad$17.99
Two Thai Chicken skewers Served on a bed of fresh greens with your choice of dressing.
More about Bootleggers Axe Co - 402 Quay Street
mancinos pizza and grinders image

 

mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue

3540 Pine Grove Avenue, Port Huron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cherry Chicken Salad$8.51
Romaine lettuce, marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cherries
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.51
Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
More about mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Huron

Tacos

Map

More near Port Huron to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (39 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

New Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (208 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (176 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (544 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1136 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston