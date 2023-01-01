Chicken salad in Port Huron
Port Huron restaurants that serve chicken salad
Bootleggers Axe Co - 402 Quay Street
Bootleggers Axe Co - 402 Quay Street
402 Quay Street, Port Huron
Chicken Satay Salad
$17.99
Two Thai Chicken skewers Served on a bed of fresh greens with your choice of dressing.
mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue
mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue
3540 Pine Grove Avenue, Port Huron
Cherry Chicken Salad
$8.51
Romaine lettuce, marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cherries
Grilled Chicken Salad
$8.51
Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese