Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Port Huron

Go
Port Huron restaurants
Toast

Port Huron restaurants that serve tacos

mancinos pizza and grinders image

 

mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue

3540 Pine Grove Avenue, Port Huron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Med Taco Pizza$16.85
Taco meat, Nacho chips, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella, taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes
Sml Taco Pizza$8.03
Taco meat, Nacho chips, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella, taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes
TACO$13.95
Taco meat, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella, taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes
More about mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue
Item pic

 

Wrigley Hall Eateries - 318 Grand River

318 Grand River, Port Huron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp Taco$5.00
fried shrimp, cole slaw, jack cheese
and chipotle mayo
Kimchi Chicken Taco$4.00
fried chicken, red cabbage slaw, dill pickles, kimchi mayo
Borderland Brisket Taco$5.00
quesabirria style, slow cooked beef and jack cheese wrapped in a griddled tortilla with fresh cilantro and pickled onions
More about Wrigley Hall Eateries - 318 Grand River
Map

More near Port Huron to explore

Utica

Avg 4.9 (37 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

New Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (237 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1093 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston