Tacos in Port Huron
Port Huron restaurants that serve tacos
More about mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue
mancinos pizza and grinders - 3540 Pine Grove Avenue
3540 Pine Grove Avenue, Port Huron
|Med Taco Pizza
|$16.85
Taco meat, Nacho chips, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella, taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes
|Sml Taco Pizza
|$8.03
Taco meat, Nacho chips, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella, taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes
|TACO
|$13.95
Taco meat, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella, taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes
More about Wrigley Hall Eateries - 318 Grand River
Wrigley Hall Eateries - 318 Grand River
318 Grand River, Port Huron
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
fried shrimp, cole slaw, jack cheese
and chipotle mayo
|Kimchi Chicken Taco
|$4.00
fried chicken, red cabbage slaw, dill pickles, kimchi mayo
|Borderland Brisket Taco
|$5.00
quesabirria style, slow cooked beef and jack cheese wrapped in a griddled tortilla with fresh cilantro and pickled onions