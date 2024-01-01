Cake in Port Jefferson Station
Port Jefferson Station restaurants that serve cake
More about Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station
|Grandma's Crumb Cake French Toast Skillet
|$16.95
with homemade raspberry sauce & lemon curd
|Caramel Carrot Cake Pancakes
|$16.95
with vanilla cream cheese icing, candied walnuts & cinnamon sugar
*contains gluten, dairy & tree nuts
|Crab Cake BLT Benedict
|$21.95
Two organic poached eggs served on homemade crab cakes with grape tomatoes, microgreens, crispy bacon, finished with smoked paprika hollandaise
*contains gluten and dairy