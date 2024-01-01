Chicken salad in Port Jefferson Station
Port Jefferson Station restaurants that serve chicken salad
Seaport Diner
5045 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson S
|Chicken Ranch Salad
|$21.99
Grilled Chicken Over Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Tomato, Corn, Black Beans & Cucumber. Topped w/ Onion Straws Drizzled w/ Ranch
Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station
|Lemon Chicken Salad
|$15.50
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, toasted almonds & crumbled goat cheese with homemade lemon dressing
|Classic Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.50
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, rosemary croutons, shaved asiago
