Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Port Jefferson Station

Go
Port Jefferson Station restaurants
Toast

Port Jefferson Station restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Seaport Diner

5045 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson S

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Ranch Salad$21.99
Grilled Chicken Over Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Tomato, Corn, Black Beans & Cucumber. Topped w/ Onion Straws Drizzled w/ Ranch
More about Seaport Diner
Consumer pic

 

Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Chicken Salad$15.50
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, toasted almonds & crumbled goat cheese with homemade lemon dressing
Classic Chicken Caesar Salad$15.50
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, rosemary croutons, shaved asiago
Lemon Chicken Salad$15.95
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, toasted almonds & crumbled goat cheese with homemade lemon dressing
More about Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Jefferson Station

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Reuben

Pudding

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Paninis

Salmon

Souvlaki

Map

More near Port Jefferson Station to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (249 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston