Chicken tenders in Port Jefferson Station

Port Jefferson Station restaurants
Port Jefferson Station restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.95
**contains dairy and gluten
Vegan Kids Chicken Fingers$7.95
*contains gluten
More about Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gilshar Greek Cafe - 1072 Route 112

1072 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station

Avg 4.7 (2037 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Plate$16.55
Breaded Chicken Tenders served with TWO sides- Salad, French Fries, or Rice
Chicken Tender Sandwich$11.05
Breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a Pita; topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo
More about Gilshar Greek Cafe - 1072 Route 112

