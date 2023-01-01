Chicken tenders in Port Jefferson Station
Port Jefferson Station restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.95
**contains dairy and gluten
|Vegan Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.95
*contains gluten
More about Gilshar Greek Cafe - 1072 Route 112
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gilshar Greek Cafe - 1072 Route 112
1072 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station
|Chicken Tender Plate
|$16.55
Breaded Chicken Tenders served with TWO sides- Salad, French Fries, or Rice
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$11.05
Breaded chicken tenders wrapped in a Pita; topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and mayo