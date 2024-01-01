Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Port Jefferson Station

Port Jefferson Station restaurants
Port Jefferson Station restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Seaport Diner

5045 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson S

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$18.99
More about Seaport Diner
Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$16.50
Our homemade chicken salad with apple, mixed greens & tomato
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved asiago with creamy Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad Wrap$15.95
Our homemade chicken salad with apple, mixed greens & tomato
*contains dairy
More about Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

