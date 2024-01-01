Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Port Jefferson Station

Port Jefferson Station restaurants
Port Jefferson Station restaurants that serve cookies

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gilshar Greek Cafe

1072 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station

Avg 4.7 (2037 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choc Chip Cookies$5.50
More about Gilshar Greek Cafe
Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Dough$13.95
Comes with powdered sugar
*contains dairy and gluten
Cookies for Santa Cappuccino$6.00
Linzer Cookie French Toast$14.95
Shortbread and almond crusted French toast with homemade raspberry sauce
*contains gluten, dairy & tree nuts
More about Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

