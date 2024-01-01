Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Port Jefferson Station

Port Jefferson Station restaurants
Toast

Port Jefferson Station restaurants that serve pancakes

Seaport Diner

5045 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson S

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.99
More about Seaport Diner
Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Pancakes$12.95
Comes with powdered sugar
*contains dairy
Mocha-Ccino Pancakes$16.95
espresso infused pancakes with chocolate chips, vanilla icing, & coffee glaze
*contains gluten & dairy
Classic Pancakes$13.95
Comes with powdered sugar
More about Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

