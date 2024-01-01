Pancakes in Port Jefferson Station
Port Jefferson Station restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Seaport Diner
Seaport Diner
5045 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson S
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$12.99
More about Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.
650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station
|Classic Pancakes
|$12.95
Comes with powdered sugar
*contains dairy
|Mocha-Ccino Pancakes
|$16.95
espresso infused pancakes with chocolate chips, vanilla icing, & coffee glaze
*contains gluten & dairy
|Classic Pancakes
|$13.95
Comes with powdered sugar