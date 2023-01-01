Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Port Jefferson Station

Go
Port Jefferson Station restaurants
Toast

Port Jefferson Station restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Seaport Diner

5045 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson S

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Quesadilla$15.99
Grilled Chicken Guacamole & Bacon
More about Seaport Diner
Consumer pic

 

Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

650 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hawaiian Coast Quesadilla$16.50
Scrambled eggs, BBQ pulled pork, red pepper, grilled pineapple, & yellow cheddar
*contains dairy & gluten
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.95
**contains dairy and gluten
Ranchero Quesadilla$15.50
Scrambled eggs, black beans, roasted corn & pepper relish, with melted jalapeno jack and chipotle aioli on a grilled honey wheat tortilla
*contains dairy & gluten
More about Toast Coffee + Kitchen - Port Jeff Sta.

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Jefferson Station

Sweet Potato Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Wraps

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Salmon

Paninis

Map

More near Port Jefferson Station to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2160 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (914 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (368 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston