Port Jefferson restaurants you'll love

Go
Port Jefferson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Port Jefferson

Port Jefferson's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Port Jefferson restaurants

Pasta Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pasta Pasta

234 East Main Street, Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (2935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
Chicken Parm$25.00
More about Pasta Pasta
SLURP RAMEN image

 

SLURP RAMEN

109 West Broadway, Port Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Slurp Smooth Ramen$12.75
The Slurp Smooth is a Soy Sauce Soup and comes with ramen noodles • Japanese Fried Chicken • Slurp egg* • Scallions • Red Ginger • Nori Seaweed
Hawaiian BBQ Bowl$10.97
The Hawaiian BBQ Rice Bowl starts with white rice topped with lightly sweet Soboro marinated ground pork, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions
Veggie Bun$3.98
Steamed bao bun stuffed with Tempura fried vegetables, Okonomi sauce and Japanese mayo
More about SLURP RAMEN
Restaurant banner

 

Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson

142 Main Street, Port Jefferson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Chips & Guacamole$7.25
Chicken Burrito$9.75
Steak Burrito$10.95
More about Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson
Restaurant banner

 

Spy Coast

140 Main Street, Port Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Spy Coast
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson

Avg 4.5 (4906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Benedict Arnold$17.50
Two organic poached eggs served with grilled ham on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise, roasted red pepper & green onion, served with home fries
Twin Sister Burrito$16.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with home fries and mango salsa
Avo BLT Toast$10.95
Fresh sliced avocado, mashed avocado, bacon jam, grape tomato & microgreens
More about Toast Coffeehouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Port Jefferson

Burritos

Map

More near Port Jefferson to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Sayville

No reviews yet

Brentwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston