Port Jefferson restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pasta Pasta
234 East Main Street, Port Jefferson
|Popular items
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$24.00
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$11.00
|Chicken Parm
|$25.00
SLURP RAMEN
109 West Broadway, Port Jefferson
|Popular items
|Slurp Smooth Ramen
|$12.75
The Slurp Smooth is a Soy Sauce Soup and comes with ramen noodles • Japanese Fried Chicken • Slurp egg* • Scallions • Red Ginger • Nori Seaweed
|Hawaiian BBQ Bowl
|$10.97
The Hawaiian BBQ Rice Bowl starts with white rice topped with lightly sweet Soboro marinated ground pork, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Sriracha, Japanese mayo and Scallions
|Veggie Bun
|$3.98
Steamed bao bun stuffed with Tempura fried vegetables, Okonomi sauce and Japanese mayo
Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson
142 Main Street, Port Jefferson
|Popular items
|Lg Chips & Guacamole
|$7.25
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.75
|Steak Burrito
|$10.95
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson
|Popular items
|Benedict Arnold
|$17.50
Two organic poached eggs served with grilled ham on a toasted english muffin, topped with hollandaise, roasted red pepper & green onion, served with home fries
|Twin Sister Burrito
|$16.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with home fries and mango salsa
|Avo BLT Toast
|$10.95
Fresh sliced avocado, mashed avocado, bacon jam, grape tomato & microgreens