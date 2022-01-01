Burritos in Port Jefferson
Port Jefferson restaurants that serve burritos
Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson
142 Main Street, Port Jefferson
|Calamari Burrito
|$10.95
|Bean Burrito
|$7.50
|Ground Beef Burrito
|$9.75
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson
|Twin Sister Burrito
|$16.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with home fries and mango salsa
|Original Burrito
|$15.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, onion, potato, & jack cheese, served with mango salsa
|Bandito Burrito
|$15.95
Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, potato, roasted red pepper, & smoked gouda, served with mango salsa