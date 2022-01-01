Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Port Jefferson

Port Jefferson restaurants
Port Jefferson restaurants that serve burritos

Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson

142 Main Street, Port Jefferson

Takeout
Calamari Burrito$10.95
Bean Burrito$7.50
Ground Beef Burrito$9.75
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson

Avg 4.5 (4906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Twin Sister Burrito$16.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with home fries and mango salsa
Original Burrito$15.95
Scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, onion, potato, & jack cheese, served with mango salsa
Bandito Burrito$15.95
Scrambled eggs, crisp bacon, potato, roasted red pepper, & smoked gouda, served with mango salsa
