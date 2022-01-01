Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Port Jefferson
/
Port Jefferson
/
Chili
Port Jefferson restaurants that serve chili
SLURP RAMEN
109 West Broadway, Port Jefferson
No reviews yet
Side Chili Oil
More about SLURP RAMEN
Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson
142 Main Street, Port Jefferson
No reviews yet
Cup Two Bean Chili
$6.25
Pork Chili
$8.95
Eggplant Chili
$8.25
More about Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson
Browse other tasty dishes in Port Jefferson
Salad Wrap
Greek Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Brulee
Quesadillas
Calamari
Chicken Salad
More near Port Jefferson to explore
Patchogue
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Mount Sinai
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Selden
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Commack
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1564 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston