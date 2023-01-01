Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Port Jefferson

Go
Port Jefferson restaurants
Toast

Port Jefferson restaurants that serve mussels

Pasta Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pasta Pasta - Port Jefferson

234 East Main Street, Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (2935 reviews)
Takeout
PEI Mussels$16.00
More about Pasta Pasta - Port Jefferson
Consumer pic

 

Gourmet Burger Bistro - 5 Mill Creek Rd

5 Mill Creek Rd, Port Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mussels$14.00
More about Gourmet Burger Bistro - 5 Mill Creek Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Jefferson

Cake

Chili

Lobsters

Shrimp Wraps

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Quesadillas

Greek Salad

Map

More near Port Jefferson to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston