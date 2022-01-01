Quesadillas in Port Jefferson
Port Jefferson restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Pasta Pasta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pasta Pasta
234 East Main Street, Port Jefferson
|Filet Mignon Quesadilla
|$16.00
More about Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson
Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson
142 Main Street, Port Jefferson
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.95
|Bean Quesadilla
|$9.95
More about Toast Coffeehouse
FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson
|Hawaiian Coast Quesadilla
|$16.50
Scrambled eggs, BBQ pulled pork, red pepper, grilled pineapple & yellow cheddar
|Ranchero Quesadilla
|$15.50
Scrambled eggs, black beans, roasted corn & pepper relish with melted jalapeno jack and chipotle aioli on a grilled honey wheat tortilla
|Voodoo Quesadilla
|$17.50
Creole scrambled eggs, shrimp, chorizo, fresh avocado, roasted corn & pepper relish, melted white cheddar