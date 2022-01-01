Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Port Jefferson

Go
Port Jefferson restaurants
Toast

Port Jefferson restaurants that serve quesadillas

Pasta Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Pasta Pasta

234 East Main Street, Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (2935 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Filet Mignon Quesadilla$16.00
More about Pasta Pasta
Consumer pic

 

Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson

142 Main Street, Port Jefferson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Veggie Quesadilla$9.95
Bean Quesadilla$9.95
More about Salsa Salsa - Port Jefferson
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson

Avg 4.5 (4906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hawaiian Coast Quesadilla$16.50
Scrambled eggs, BBQ pulled pork, red pepper, grilled pineapple & yellow cheddar
Ranchero Quesadilla$15.50
Scrambled eggs, black beans, roasted corn & pepper relish with melted jalapeno jack and chipotle aioli on a grilled honey wheat tortilla
Voodoo Quesadilla$17.50
Creole scrambled eggs, shrimp, chorizo, fresh avocado, roasted corn & pepper relish, melted white cheddar
More about Toast Coffeehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Jefferson

Chili

Brulee

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Wraps

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Port Jefferson to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Selden

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston