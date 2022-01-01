Port Neches restaurants you'll love
Port Neches's top cuisines
Must-try Port Neches restaurants
More about The Avenue Coffee & Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Avenue Coffee & Cafe
1226 Port Neches Ave, Port Neches
|Popular items
|SMALL ICED LATTE (16OZ)
|$3.80
Double Shot of Avenue Espresso and milk, served over ice.
|HOUSTON
|$6.00
Butter Egg dressed with Mayo, Mustard, Raspberry Jam, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon on a toasted Croissant
|TURKEY/PEACH GRILLED CHEESE
|$10.00
A local favorite, this grilled panini comes with turkey, bacon, peach jam, and pepperjack cheese.
More about Neches Brewing Company
Neches Brewing Company
1108 Port neches Ave, Port Neches
More about Meridian Wine Bar
Meridian Wine Bar
1228 Port Neches Avenue, Port Neches