Port Neches restaurants you'll love

Port Neches restaurants
Port Neches's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Must-try Port Neches restaurants

The Avenue Coffee & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Avenue Coffee & Cafe

1226 Port Neches Ave, Port Neches

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SMALL ICED LATTE (16OZ)$3.80
Double Shot of Avenue Espresso and milk, served over ice.
HOUSTON$6.00
Butter Egg dressed with Mayo, Mustard, Raspberry Jam, Cheddar Cheese and Bacon on a toasted Croissant
TURKEY/PEACH GRILLED CHEESE$10.00
A local favorite, this grilled panini comes with turkey, bacon, peach jam, and pepperjack cheese.
Banner pic

 

La Salsita's Express #2

706 Magnolia Avenue, Port Neches

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Neches Brewing Company image

 

Neches Brewing Company

1108 Port neches Ave, Port Neches

Avg 4.9 (382 reviews)
Meridian Wine Bar image

 

Meridian Wine Bar

1228 Port Neches Avenue, Port Neches

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
