Port Orchard restaurants you'll love

Port Orchard restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Port Orchard

Port Orchard's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Port Orchard restaurants

Peninsula BevCo image

 

Peninsula BevCo

110 harrison ave, Port Orchard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Pretzel$10.50
Shareable oven baked jumbo pretzel with choice of dip.
Thai Peanut Tacos
A new favorite! Chicken cooked in a spicy Thai-inspired peanut sauce. Topped with green papaya slaw, sweet chili aioli, jalapeños, crushed cashews, and Thai basil. Killer as a lettuce wrap option!
Baja Prawns Tacos$13.00
Jumbo prawns in a cilantro marinade with fresh avocado and tangy cabbage slaw, topped with sweet chili aioli with cilantro.
More about Peninsula BevCo
Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen image

 

Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen

1821 SE Lund Ave., Port Orchard

Avg 4.4 (604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Panini$10.85
This blend of basil pesto, house-marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh mozzarella will be a Mediterranean vacation for your mouth!
Panini Roma$11.55
Crisp Italian prosciutto paired with creamy Fontina cheese on fresh-baked ciabatta with fig spread and aioli, fresh spinach leaves and red onion.
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Juicy chicken breast coated with our own seasoned parmesan panko crumbs, sautéed, then baked with three cheeses ‘til browned and bubbly. Topped with Cosmo’s red sauce and
imported parmesan and served with herbed pasta, a house salad or cup of soup, and Tuscan bread with butter (or our house-made bread dipper).
More about Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
Everybodys American Cookhouse image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Everybodys American Cookhouse

4215 SE Mile Hill Dr, Port Orchard

Avg 4.2 (741 reviews)
Takeout
More about Everybodys American Cookhouse
