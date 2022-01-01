Port Orchard restaurants you'll love
Peninsula BevCo
110 harrison ave, Port Orchard
|Popular items
|Jumbo Pretzel
|$10.50
Shareable oven baked jumbo pretzel with choice of dip.
|Thai Peanut Tacos
A new favorite! Chicken cooked in a spicy Thai-inspired peanut sauce. Topped with green papaya slaw, sweet chili aioli, jalapeños, crushed cashews, and Thai basil. Killer as a lettuce wrap option!
|Baja Prawns Tacos
|$13.00
Jumbo prawns in a cilantro marinade with fresh avocado and tangy cabbage slaw, topped with sweet chili aioli with cilantro.
Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
1821 SE Lund Ave., Port Orchard
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Panini
|$10.85
This blend of basil pesto, house-marinated artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh mozzarella will be a Mediterranean vacation for your mouth!
|Panini Roma
|$11.55
Crisp Italian prosciutto paired with creamy Fontina cheese on fresh-baked ciabatta with fig spread and aioli, fresh spinach leaves and red onion.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
Juicy chicken breast coated with our own seasoned parmesan panko crumbs, sautéed, then baked with three cheeses ‘til browned and bubbly. Topped with Cosmo’s red sauce and
imported parmesan and served with herbed pasta, a house salad or cup of soup, and Tuscan bread with butter (or our house-made bread dipper).