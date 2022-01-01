Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Port Orchard

Go
Port Orchard restaurants
Toast

Port Orchard restaurants that serve greek salad

Peninsula BevCo image

 

Peninsula BevCo

110 harrison ave, Port Orchard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in Greek vinaigrette, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichokes and feta cheese. Add chicken breast or prawns for $2
1/2 Greek Salad$10.00
More about Peninsula BevCo
Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen image

 

Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen

1821 SE Lund Ave., Port Orchard

Avg 4.4 (604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup & Greek Salad Combo$13.99
Greek Salad
Spring greens and romaine topped with roasted sweet red peppers, kalamata olives, house marinated artichoke hearts, red onion, and crumbled feta. Served with lemon-parsley vinaigrette.
More about Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Orchard

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti

Chili

Tacos

Reuben

Chef Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Port Orchard to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Silverdale

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston