Greek salad in Port Orchard
Port Orchard restaurants that serve greek salad
Peninsula BevCo
110 harrison ave, Port Orchard
|Greek Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in Greek vinaigrette, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichokes and feta cheese. Add chicken breast or prawns for $2
|1/2 Greek Salad
|$10.00
Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
1821 SE Lund Ave., Port Orchard
|Soup & Greek Salad Combo
|$13.99
|Greek Salad
Spring greens and romaine topped with roasted sweet red peppers, kalamata olives, house marinated artichoke hearts, red onion, and crumbled feta. Served with lemon-parsley vinaigrette.