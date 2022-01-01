Mac and cheese in Port Orchard
Port Orchard restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Peninsula BevCo
Peninsula BevCo
110 harrison ave, Port Orchard
|Bacon Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Ditalini pasta in a gouda & white cheddar beer cheese sauce, topped with bacon and green onions. Try it southern mac style with BBQ pork!
More about Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
1821 SE Lund Ave., Port Orchard
|Kids Mac 'n' Cheese
|$8.49
More about Everybodys American Cookhouse
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Everybodys American Cookhouse
4215 SE Mile Hill Dr, Port Orchard
|Gpa-n-Kate's Mac & Cheese & salad
|$13.90
Macaroni in our rich, creamy, house-made four cheese sauce. Served with a side salad.
|Smoked Mac & Cheese
|$7.00