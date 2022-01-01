Spaghetti in Port Orchard
Port Orchard restaurants that serve spaghetti
Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
1821 SE Lund Ave., Port Orchard
|Spaghetti
|$17.00
A mound of tender spaghetti smothered with your choice of our house red sauce or marinara then sprinkled with shredded imported Italian parmesan cheese. Served with a house salad or cup of soup and Tuscan bread with butter (or house bread dipper...). Add hand-made meatballs or Italian sausage!!
Everybodys American Cookhouse
4215 SE Mile Hill Dr, Port Orchard
|Small Spaghetti and Meatball
|$14.90
3 Italian meatballs and house-made marinara over a bed of spaghetti. Topped with parsley and shaved parmesan. Served with a toasted garlic baguette slice and a side salad.
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$17.90
6 Italian meatballs and house-made marinara over a bed of spaghetti. Topped with parsley and shaved parmesan. Served with a toasted garlic baguette slice.