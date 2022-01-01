Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Port Orchard

Port Orchard restaurants
Port Orchard restaurants that serve spaghetti

Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen image

 

Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen

1821 SE Lund Ave., Port Orchard

Avg 4.4 (604 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti$17.00
A mound of tender spaghetti smothered with your choice of our house red sauce or marinara then sprinkled with shredded imported Italian parmesan cheese. Served with a house salad or cup of soup and Tuscan bread with butter (or house bread dipper...). Add hand-made meatballs or Italian sausage!!
More about Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
Everybodys American Cookhouse image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Everybodys American Cookhouse

4215 SE Mile Hill Dr, Port Orchard

Avg 4.2 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Small Spaghetti and Meatball$14.90
3 Italian meatballs and house-made marinara over a bed of spaghetti. Topped with parsley and shaved parmesan. Served with a toasted garlic baguette slice and a side salad.
Spaghetti and Meatballs$17.90
6 Italian meatballs and house-made marinara over a bed of spaghetti. Topped with parsley and shaved parmesan. Served with a toasted garlic baguette slice.
More about Everybodys American Cookhouse

