Tacos in Port Orchard
Port Orchard restaurants that serve tacos
Peninsula BevCo
110 harrison ave, Port Orchard
|Buffalo chicken tacos
|Baja Prawns Tacos
|$13.00
Jumbo prawns in a cilantro marinade with fresh avocado and tangy cabbage slaw, topped with sweet chili aioli with cilantro.
|C.B.R. Tacos
Cider-marinated chicken and crispy bacon bits in ranch, topped with a tangy cabbage slaw & green onions. Extra ranch drizzle because there’s no such thing as too much.
Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
1821 SE Lund Ave., Port Orchard
|Greek Taco
|$10.95
Our house-made hummus with artichoke hearts, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, red onion and lettuce on a warmed thick pita. Served with your choice of potato chips, fresh fruit, or fresh veggies.