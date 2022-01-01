Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Port Orchard

Port Orchard restaurants
Port Orchard restaurants that serve tacos

Baja Prawns Tacos image

 

Peninsula BevCo

110 harrison ave, Port Orchard

Takeout
Buffalo chicken tacos
Baja Prawns Tacos$13.00
Jumbo prawns in a cilantro marinade with fresh avocado and tangy cabbage slaw, topped with sweet chili aioli with cilantro.
C.B.R. Tacos
Cider-marinated chicken and crispy bacon bits in ranch, topped with a tangy cabbage slaw & green onions. Extra ranch drizzle because there’s no such thing as too much.
Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen image

 

Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen

1821 SE Lund Ave., Port Orchard

Avg 4.4 (604 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Taco$10.95
Our house-made hummus with artichoke hearts, cucumber, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, red onion and lettuce on a warmed thick pita. Served with your choice of potato chips, fresh fruit, or fresh veggies.
