Port Pizza & Subs

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

25 Storey Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$9.50
LG Mozzarella Sticks (8)$8.99
LG French Fries$4.50
Crinkle Cut French Fries
Large Cheese$15.99
16" Cheese Pizza
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl$13.99
House marinated chicken with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrot and broccoli with your choice of teriyaki, BBQ or buffalo sauce over white rice.
LG Chicken Fingers (8)$9.99
LG Steak & Cheese Sub$9.99
Shaved Steak on the flat top with melted American Cheese
Chicken Kabob Salad$10.99
Greek Salad with grilled chicken
Small Cheese$10.99
12" Cheese Pizza
SM French Fries$3.50
Crinkle Cut French Fries
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

25 Storey Ave

Newburyport MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
