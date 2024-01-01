Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad in
Port Saint Joe
/
Port Saint Joe
/
Chicken Salad
Port Saint Joe restaurants that serve chicken salad
Mango Marley's
3102 US-98, Mexico Beach
No reviews yet
Mango Chicken Salad/ TG
$16.99
More about Mango Marley's
Joe Mama's Wood Fired Kitchen
406 Reid Ave., Port Saint Joe
No reviews yet
Honey Roasted Chicken Salad
$13.00
All natural sliced roasted chicken breast topped with fresh strawberries, spiced pecans, shaved Grana Padano Parmesan, and our homemade house vinaigrette.
More about Joe Mama's Wood Fired Kitchen
Panama City Beach
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Panama City
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Tallahassee
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
