Port Saint Lucie restaurants you'll love

Go
Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Port Saint Lucie

Port Saint Lucie's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Port Saint Lucie restaurants

Bagel Brothers of New York image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagel Brothers of New York

10350 sw village center drive, Port St Lucie

Avg 4.1 (1652 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Old School Sausage$6.90
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Steak and Eggs$7.75
Thinly Sliced Beef / Provolone / Carmilized Onions / Signature Sauce / Suggested Bagel Pairing : Spinach Parmesan
The Classic$9.75
Two Eggs your way / Bacon and Sausage / Breakfast Potaotes / Bagel or Toast
More about Bagel Brothers of New York
Ramen Hana & Wings image

CHICKEN WINGS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ramen Hana & Wings

6935 Heritage Dr, Port St Lucie

Avg 4.7 (462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hinageshi Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
Our signature creamy pork broth, thin noodle topped with chashu, kikurage mushroom, scallion, nori and egg.
Sumire Shio Ramen$14.00
Light chicken broth, thick noodle topped with pork chashu, bamboo, nori, scallion and egg.
Fried Cheesy Crab Sticks$8.00
Deep fried kanikama crab stick, mozzarella cheese wrapped in spring roll skin dipped with wasabi mayo
More about Ramen Hana & Wings
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

220 NW Peacock Blvd, Port St Lucie

Avg 4.4 (2152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$17.25
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
10 Wings$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
Pork Platter$12.00
More about PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
Estella’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Estella’s Pizzeria

1276 SW California Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

Avg 4.2 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$6.95
Garlic Knots$6.50
Chicken Wings$9.95
More about Estella’s Pizzeria
Berry Fresh Cafe image

 

Berry Fresh Cafe

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Challah Bread French Toast$9.99
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
Big Breakfast$9.49
Two eggs, red bliss potatoes, toast, bacon or sausage and coffee.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Tavola Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tavola Pizza

1672 SE Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie

Avg 4.4 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Garlic Knots$5.50
16"Old Country$22.00
Wings$12.00
More about Tavola Pizza
Spiro's Taverna image

 

Spiro's Taverna

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pita$9.95
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
Famous Gyro Sandwich$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
Chicken Platter$13.95
Marinated chicken breast seaved with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
More about Spiro's Taverna
Ruffinos Italian Restaurant image

 

Ruffinos Italian Restaurant

1145 Southeast Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ruffinos Italian Restaurant
Fratelli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fratelli's Pizzeria

2987 SW PSL Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

Avg 4.2 (160 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fratelli's Pizzeria
Don's Pizzeria image

 

Don's Pizzeria

222 SW Port Saint Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Delivery
Pick any size pizza and choose from a variety of toppings!
Burger w/Fries$7.99
1/4 All beef patty on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions with a side of golden fries
Unlimited Carry-Out Pizza
Select any size pizza and top with an unlimited variety of toppings.
More about Don's Pizzeria
Main pic

 

Sugar'd Up Dessert Studio

5375 NW East Torino Parkway, Unit P, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sugar'd Up Dessert Studio
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Iguana Sports Grill

6634 S US HWY 1, Port St Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birria Quesa Tacos$13.99
Three crispy, cheese taos with cilantro, onions and cheese. served with his consome for dipping.
Taco Salad$12.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with your choice of meat, black beans. Served w/lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
Queso Dip$5.99
white cheese dip, served with chips
More about Blue Iguana Sports Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Buffalo Chophouse

2801 SE Brighton St., Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Buffalo Chophouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Port Saint Lucie

French Fries

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Port Saint Lucie to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Pierce

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

No reviews yet

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston