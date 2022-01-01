Port Saint Lucie restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagel Brothers of New York
10350 sw village center drive, Port St Lucie
|Old School Sausage
|$6.90
Sausage Egg and Cheese
|Steak and Eggs
|$7.75
Thinly Sliced Beef / Provolone / Carmilized Onions / Signature Sauce / Suggested Bagel Pairing : Spinach Parmesan
|The Classic
|$9.75
Two Eggs your way / Bacon and Sausage / Breakfast Potaotes / Bagel or Toast
CHICKEN WINGS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ramen Hana & Wings
6935 Heritage Dr, Port St Lucie
|Hinageshi Hakata Tonkotsu Ramen
|$14.00
Our signature creamy pork broth, thin noodle topped with chashu, kikurage mushroom, scallion, nori and egg.
|Sumire Shio Ramen
|$14.00
Light chicken broth, thick noodle topped with pork chashu, bamboo, nori, scallion and egg.
|Fried Cheesy Crab Sticks
|$8.00
Deep fried kanikama crab stick, mozzarella cheese wrapped in spring roll skin dipped with wasabi mayo
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
220 NW Peacock Blvd, Port St Lucie
|10 Wings
|$17.25
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
|10 Wings
|$12.50
Ten wings. Fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of our delicious wing sauces or BBQ sauces.
|Pork Platter
|$12.00
PIZZA
Estella’s Pizzeria
1276 SW California Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|French Fries
|$6.95
|Garlic Knots
|$6.50
|Chicken Wings
|$9.95
Berry Fresh Cafe
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Challah Bread French Toast
|$9.99
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$8.99
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
|Big Breakfast
|$9.49
Two eggs, red bliss potatoes, toast, bacon or sausage and coffee.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tavola Pizza
1672 SE Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie
|6 Garlic Knots
|$5.50
|16"Old Country
|$22.00
|Wings
|$12.00
Spiro's Taverna
1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Chicken Pita
|$9.95
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
|Famous Gyro Sandwich
|$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
|Chicken Platter
|$13.95
Marinated chicken breast seaved with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
Ruffinos Italian Restaurant
1145 Southeast Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
Don's Pizzeria
222 SW Port Saint Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
Pick any size pizza and choose from a variety of toppings!
|Burger w/Fries
|$7.99
1/4 All beef patty on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions with a side of golden fries
|Unlimited Carry-Out Pizza
Select any size pizza and top with an unlimited variety of toppings.
Sugar'd Up Dessert Studio
5375 NW East Torino Parkway, Unit P, Port Saint Lucie
Blue Iguana Sports Grill
6634 S US HWY 1, Port St Lucie
|Birria Quesa Tacos
|$13.99
Three crispy, cheese taos with cilantro, onions and cheese. served with his consome for dipping.
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with your choice of meat, black beans. Served w/lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
|Queso Dip
|$5.99
white cheese dip, served with chips
Buffalo Chophouse
2801 SE Brighton St., Port Saint Lucie