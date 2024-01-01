Buffalo chicken salad in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Spiros Taverna - Tradition - Tradition
Spiros Taverna - Tradition - Tradition
10511 SW Village Center Dr, Port Saint Lucie
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.95
More about Spiro's Taverna - St. Lucie West
Spiro's Taverna - St. Lucie West
1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Batter dipped all-white meat chicken breast tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, hardboiled egg and shredded cheddar cheese.