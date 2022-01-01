Burritos in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve burritos
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Berry Fresh Cafe
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.49
Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.
More about Blue Iguana Sports Grill
Blue Iguana Sports Grill
6634 S US HWY 1, Port St Lucie
|Burrito
|$13.99
Your choice of meat, yelllow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. wrapped in a large tortilla. topped with cheese dip.
|Chile relleno
|$13.99
One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, topped with salsa. served with yellow rice, refried beans and lettuce, pico gallo and sour cream.
|Chimichanga
|$12.99
Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat and cheese inside. served with yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. topped with cheese dip.