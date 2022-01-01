Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Port Saint Lucie

Go
Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Toast

Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bagel Brothers of New York image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagel Brothers of New York

10350 sw village center drive, Port St Lucie

Avg 4.1 (1652 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Healthy Chicken Salad (Grapes, Walnuts, Celery)
Regular Chicken Salad
Homemade Chicken Salad$9.29
More about Bagel Brothers of New York
Berry Fresh Cafe image

 

Berry Fresh Cafe

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Our made-from-scratch dill chicken salad (contains nuts) in a wrap with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Spiro's Taverna image

 

Spiro's Taverna

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Club Salad$13.95
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
More about Spiro's Taverna

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Saint Lucie

Spinach Salad

Grilled Chicken

Garlic Knots

Tiramisu

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Meatball Subs

Burritos

Map

More near Port Saint Lucie to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Fort Pierce

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston