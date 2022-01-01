Chicken salad in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Bagel Brothers of New York
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagel Brothers of New York
10350 sw village center drive, Port St Lucie
|Healthy Chicken Salad (Grapes, Walnuts, Celery)
|Regular Chicken Salad
|Homemade Chicken Salad
|$9.29
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Berry Fresh Cafe
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Our made-from-scratch dill chicken salad (contains nuts) in a wrap with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.