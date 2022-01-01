Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Port Saint Lucie

Go
Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Toast

Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

 

Berry Fresh Cafe

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Redneck Eggs Benedict$12.49
Homemade freshly baked biscuit with fresh sausage patties and poached eggs. Topped with sausage gravy and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Irish Eggs Benedict (What's Fresh)$12.99
Toasted English muffin topped with our homemade corned beef hash, poached eggs and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Traditional Eggs Benedict$12.99
Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Spiro's Taverna image

 

Spiro's Taverna

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$10.95
With grilled ham and bacon
More about Spiro's Taverna

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Saint Lucie

Garden Salad

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Calamari

Pancakes

Meatball Subs

Reuben

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Port Saint Lucie to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Fort Pierce

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston