Egg benedict in Port Saint Lucie

Berry Fresh Cafe
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Redneck Eggs Benedict
|$12.49
Homemade freshly baked biscuit with fresh sausage patties and poached eggs. Topped with sausage gravy and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
|Irish Eggs Benedict (What's Fresh)
|$12.99
Toasted English muffin topped with our homemade corned beef hash, poached eggs and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
|Traditional Eggs Benedict
|$12.99
Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.