Fajitas in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve fajitas
Señor Jose's Mexican Restaurant And Cantina
466 sw Port Saint Lucie blvd unit 119-120, Port Saint Lucie
|Fajita Taco Bowl
|$16.00
|Chicken Fajitas LG
|$25.00
|Skirt Steak Fajita Burrito R&B Outside
|$19.00
Includes grilled bell pepper and onion
Del Rio Restaurant - EM - 1291 Southwest Del Rio Boulevard
1291 Southwest Del Rio Boulevard, Port Saint Lucie
|FAJITAS
|$0.00
FAJITAS CHOISE OF CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, GREEN PEPPERS, GRILLED ONION, LETTUCE ,PICO DE GALLO,GUACAMOLE, RICE AND BEANS ON SIDE