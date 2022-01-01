French toast in Port Saint Lucie
Bagel Brothers of New York
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagel Brothers of New York
10350 sw village center drive, Port St Lucie
|Challah French Toast
|$9.90
Two Thick Cut Challah Slices / Powdered Sugar / Breakfast Potatoes / Bacon or Sausage
|French Toast
|$1.20
Berry Fresh Cafe
Berry Fresh Cafe
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Bananas & Blue Foster Stuffed French Toast
|$11.49
Challah bread toast stuffed with cream cheese and fresh sliced bananas and sauteed in a sauce of butter, brown sugar, cinnamon with dark rum.
|Challah Bread French Toast
|$10.99
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
|Coconut French Toast
|$10.99
Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection! Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.