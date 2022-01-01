Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Port Saint Lucie

Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Toast

Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve french toast

Bagel Brothers of New York image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagel Brothers of New York

10350 sw village center drive, Port St Lucie

Challah French Toast$9.90
Two Thick Cut Challah Slices / Powdered Sugar / Breakfast Potatoes / Bacon or Sausage
French Toast$1.20
Berry Fresh Cafe

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

Bananas & Blue Foster Stuffed French Toast$11.49
Challah bread toast stuffed with cream cheese and fresh sliced bananas and sauteed in a sauce of butter, brown sugar, cinnamon with dark rum.
Challah Bread French Toast$10.99
Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Coconut French Toast$10.99
Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection! Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
