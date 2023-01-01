Grilled chicken salad in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie
Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad
|$59.99
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE***
Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Mixed greens, grilled free-range chicken, strawberries, blue cheese crumbs, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic dressing.
More about A Slice of Heaven - 10075 S Federal Hwy
A Slice of Heaven - 10075 S Federal Hwy
10075 S Federal Hwy, Port Saint Lucie
|Grilled Chicken Salad (LG)
|$12.95
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, onions
& banana peppers
|Grilled Chicken Salad (SM)
|$9.95
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, onions
& banana peppers