Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Port Saint Lucie

Go
Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Toast

Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Berry Fresh Cafe image

 

Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad$59.99
***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE***
Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $25.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Mixed greens, grilled free-range chicken, strawberries, blue cheese crumbs, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic dressing.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie
Consumer pic

 

A Slice of Heaven - 10075 S Federal Hwy

10075 S Federal Hwy, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad (LG)$12.95
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, onions
& banana peppers
Grilled Chicken Salad (SM)$9.95
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, onions
& banana peppers
More about A Slice of Heaven - 10075 S Federal Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Port Saint Lucie

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Francese

Caesar Salad

Cheesy Bread

Tiramisu

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Paninis

Map

More near Port Saint Lucie to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fort Pierce

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1956 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1051 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston