Grilled chicken sandwiches in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
220 NW Peacock Blvd, Port St Lucie
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
More about Spiro's Taverna
Spiro's Taverna
1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
More about Don's Pizzeria
Don's Pizzeria
222 SW Port Saint Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$7.99
8" toasted sandwich roll with premium chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, provolone cheese & sauce
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
8" toasted sandwich roll with premium grilled chicken, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, blue cheese & hot sauce
|Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$7.99
8" toasted sandwich roll with premium grilled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese and ranch sauce