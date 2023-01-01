Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro sandwiches in Port Saint Lucie

Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches

Item pic

 

Spiros Taverna - Tradition - Tradition

10511 SW Village Center Dr, Port Saint Lucie

Famous Gyro Sandwich$10.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
Spiro's Taverna - St. Lucie West

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

Chicken Gyro$10.95
Marinated grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, tzatziki, pita
Famous Gyro$10.95
A blend of seasoned beef and lamb, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, tzatziki, pita
