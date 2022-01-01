Pancakes in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve pancakes
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagel Brothers of New York
10350 sw village center drive, Port St Lucie
|Pancakes
|$9.85
Three Homemade Pancakes / Maple Syrup / Breakfast Potatoes / Bacon or Sausage
Berry Fresh Cafe
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$5.95
One pancake with chocolate chips and whipped cream.
|Pancake Special
|$9.49
One giant pancake with bacon or sausage served with COFFEE!
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.