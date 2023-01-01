Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Port Saint Lucie

Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Apple Brie Panini$11.99
Chicken Pesto Panini$11.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread. Your choice of a side.
1/2 Chicken Pesto Panini$8.99
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie
Bagel Brothers of New York image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagel Brothers of New York

10802 Tradition Parkway, Port Saint Lucie

Avg 4.1 (1652 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panini Perfection$10.35
Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Sauteed Spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh made Mozzarella Cheese and our Honey Pesto Dressing.
More about Bagel Brothers of New York

