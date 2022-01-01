Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Port Saint Lucie

Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve pies

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

220 NW Peacock Blvd, Port St Lucie

Avg 4.4 (2152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
More about PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
Spiro's Taverna image

 

Spiro's Taverna

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Pie App$9.95
Fresh filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown. Served with tzatziki sauce
Spinach Pie Platter$16.95
Fresh filo dough with spinach, feta cheese & seasoniongs baked golden brown
More about Spiro's Taverna

