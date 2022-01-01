Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Port Saint Lucie

Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve quesadillas

Berry Fresh Cafe image

 

Berry Fresh Cafe

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Chorizo & Cheese Quesadilla$12.99
A grilled tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, jack cheddar cheese, tri-color peppers, and onions, Topped with Chipotle crema and green onions. Served with avocado mash and fresh made red salsa.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe
Spiro's Taverna image

 

Spiro's Taverna

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Quesadillas$10.95
A delicious blend of imported feta cheese, jack & cheddar cheeses, chicken, pepperonchinis & tomatoes, smothered between two grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and tzatziki sauce. Vegetarian option available
More about Spiro's Taverna
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Iguana Sports Grill

6634 S US HWY 1, Port St Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, your choice of meat, served with sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.
More about Blue Iguana Sports Grill

