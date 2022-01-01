Quesadillas in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve quesadillas
Berry Fresh Cafe
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Breakfast Chorizo & Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.99
A grilled tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, jack cheddar cheese, tri-color peppers, and onions, Topped with Chipotle crema and green onions. Served with avocado mash and fresh made red salsa.
Spiro's Taverna
1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie
|Mediterranean Quesadillas
|$10.95
A delicious blend of imported feta cheese, jack & cheddar cheeses, chicken, pepperonchinis & tomatoes, smothered between two grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and tzatziki sauce. Vegetarian option available
Blue Iguana Sports Grill
6634 S US HWY 1, Port St Lucie
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, your choice of meat, served with sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.