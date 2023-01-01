Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Port Saint Lucie

Port Saint Lucie restaurants
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve rice bowls

Spiro's Taverna - PSL

1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Rice Bowl$15.95
Choice of marinated grilled chicken, gyro, souvlaki or falafel over rice with sautéed tomatoes and onions topped with tzatziki sauce. Served on seasoned rice pilaf with your choice of one more side.
More about Spiro's Taverna - PSL
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70001 Port St Lucie

10513 SW Meeting St, Port St. Lucie

Avg 4.5 (592 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl$11.95
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70001 Port St Lucie

