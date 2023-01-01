Salmon in Port Saint Lucie
Port Saint Lucie restaurants that serve salmon
More about Bagel Brothers of New York
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagel Brothers of New York
10802 Tradition Parkway, Port Saint Lucie
|Acme Smoked Sliced Salmon 4oz Pkge
|$9.89
Our line of nova salmon packs are made from Atlantic salmon rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These hand cut fillets are cured using just the right blend of ingredients, and slowly smoked with real hardwood chips. These techniques have been in our family recipe for four generations.
|Smoked Salmon
|$13.49
Acme Smoked Nova, Housemade Avocado Mash, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Herb Salad, Red Onions, Capers, Drizzled with EVOO, Sliced Multigrain Toast.
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70001 Port St Lucie
FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70001 Port St Lucie
10513 SW Meeting St, Port St. Lucie
|Salmon Plate
|$13.95
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
|Side Salmon
|$8.95